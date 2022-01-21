Blues at Kraken preview: Buchnevich is back

The Seattle Kraken are riding a two game win streak, and the Blues might be the team to break it. For the first time in a while. they’re truly operating at full strength. Even short Pavel Buchnevich, the Blues lit up the Predators for four unanswered goals on Monday night. It was a career game for Ivan Barbashev, who finished with four points, and the line of Barbashev, Brayden Schenn, and Ryan O’Reilly combined for eleven points on the night.

If the Blues can rout Nashville like they did without Pavel Buchnevich, what can they do against the Seattle Kraken? It’s time to find out, as Buchnevich returns tonight. In 34 games played this season, the forward has 14 goals and 21 assists, and has been dynamic regardless of what linemates he’s been placed with.

The Kraken’s two-game winning streak comes after a nine-game losing streak, so looking at the back to back Ws as a small victory might be too generous. One of those losses came against the Blues, a 2-1 come from behind victory on January 13th.