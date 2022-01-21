Blues at Kraken projected lines/GameDay Thread

Tonight against the Kraken, the Blues will be fully healthy-ish. Only Scott Perunovich remains out, but aside from that, everyone is either healed up or out of Covid-19 protocols.
Really, the only question mark for tonight appears to be the goaltender. Here’re tonight’s lines, via stlblues.com:
Forwards
Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron
Saad - Thomas - Kyrou
Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko
Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Scandella - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington / Husso
Uhoh, is that a goalie controv- naaah. Just roll with it.
This is your GameDay Thread. Grab some coffee for the late start.
Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.
