Blues at Kraken projected lines/GameDay Thread

Tonight against the Kraken, the Blues will be fully healthy-ish. Only Scott Perunovich remains out, but aside from that, everyone is either healed up or out of Covid-19 protocols.

Really, the only question mark for tonight appears to be the goaltender. Here’re tonight’s lines, via stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington / Husso

Uhoh, is that a goalie controv- naaah. Just roll with it.

This is your GameDay Thread. Grab some coffee for the late start.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.