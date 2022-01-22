 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blues Vs. Kraken Recap

A shutout. A power play goal. A short handed goal. An even strength goal. A penalty shot. You know just your average Blues 5-0 win.

By Justin03
/ new
St Louis Blues v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Highlights: (And if you’re looking for Kraken highlights...I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news...)

First Period - The Blues opened their scoring tonight with a short handed goal. Tyler Bozak and Brandon Saad were able to win the puck away from the Kraken power play unit. Saad finally won control of the puck. Saad and Bozak skated in two on one. Saad made a great pass to Bozak who was able to just tap the puck in. 1-0 Blues less than 6 minutes in.

The Blues special teams weren’t finished. The Blues netted a power play goal in the first period as well. David Perron fired a shot on goal. The puck bounced out in front and Ryan O’Reilly was there to try and score on the rebound. The save was made, but the puck trickled out of Joey Daccord’s pads. Brayden Schenn was there to finish off the play and score. 2-0 Blues on two special teams plays.

Shots after one were 12-7 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period - I can confirm the two teams did play a second period. The Blues had some chances and didn’t cash in. Shots in the period were 15-12 in favor of the Kraken.

Third Period - Pavel Buchnevich isn’t playing Sunday night. However he suited up tonight and got right back to putting up points. (Hey thanks again Rangers) The Blues skated the puck up ice. Vladimir Tarasenko passed the puck over to Torey Krug. Krug redirected the pass over to Buchnevich. Buchnevich one timed the puck into the net and the Blues were up 3-0 and had this game well in hand.

Colton Parayko was awarded a penalty shot. Colton Parayko scored on said penalty shot. Get this man in the shootout lineup? Maybe? (I’m only half kidding)

The following Jordan Kyrou goal has been flagged for inappropriate content. What a dirty little tuck job.

Blues go on to put this one away 5-0. Final shot totals were 31-27 in favor of the Blues. Up next for the Blues is Vancouver Sunday Night.

Three Stars - 1) Ville Husso who pitched the 27 save shutout. 2) Colton Parayko for scoring the first penalty shot by a Blues defensemen in team history. 3) Brandon Saad for handing out assists like Johnny Appleseed.

Tweets From The Night:

Oh come on Coach B!

Death Taxes and people calling for a Blues goalie controversy in January.

Ville Husso comments after his shutout.

From the department of is this good?

And finally...

Loading comments...