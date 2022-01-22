Blues Vs. Kraken Recap

Game Highlights: (And if you’re looking for Kraken highlights...I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news...)

First Period - The Blues opened their scoring tonight with a short handed goal. Tyler Bozak and Brandon Saad were able to win the puck away from the Kraken power play unit. Saad finally won control of the puck. Saad and Bozak skated in two on one. Saad made a great pass to Bozak who was able to just tap the puck in. 1-0 Blues less than 6 minutes in.

The Blues special teams weren’t finished. The Blues netted a power play goal in the first period as well. David Perron fired a shot on goal. The puck bounced out in front and Ryan O’Reilly was there to try and score on the rebound. The save was made, but the puck trickled out of Joey Daccord’s pads. Brayden Schenn was there to finish off the play and score. 2-0 Blues on two special teams plays.

Shots after one were 12-7 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period - I can confirm the two teams did play a second period. The Blues had some chances and didn’t cash in. Shots in the period were 15-12 in favor of the Kraken.

Third Period - Pavel Buchnevich isn’t playing Sunday night. However he suited up tonight and got right back to putting up points. (Hey thanks again Rangers) The Blues skated the puck up ice. Vladimir Tarasenko passed the puck over to Torey Krug. Krug redirected the pass over to Buchnevich. Buchnevich one timed the puck into the net and the Blues were up 3-0 and had this game well in hand.

Colton Parayko was awarded a penalty shot. Colton Parayko scored on said penalty shot. Get this man in the shootout lineup? Maybe? (I’m only half kidding)

The following Jordan Kyrou goal has been flagged for inappropriate content. What a dirty little tuck job.

Blues go on to put this one away 5-0. Final shot totals were 31-27 in favor of the Blues. Up next for the Blues is Vancouver Sunday Night.

Three Stars - 1) Ville Husso who pitched the 27 save shutout. 2) Colton Parayko for scoring the first penalty shot by a Blues defensemen in team history. 3) Brandon Saad for handing out assists like Johnny Appleseed.

Tweets From The Night:

Oh come on Coach B!

Will Berube allow Parayko to lobby for the SO rotation? "I doubt it. ... He doesn't take shootouts ever. He doesn't practice them. Maybe he should after that, I don't know." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 22, 2022

Death Taxes and people calling for a Blues goalie controversy in January.

Berube on whether starting Husso was a matter of riding the hot hand: "Yeah, part of it. But again, I told you we're going to use both goalies and we are continuing to do that. But Ville came off a real good outing, and it was just a decision that I went with." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 22, 2022

Ville Husso comments after his shutout.

Ville Husso after getting the starting nod in two straight games: "I'm feeling good right now. Every time when I get a chance to play, I try to get a win. I was a little surprised I got the start today, but I was ready to go right away." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/IVSeiAA2OM — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 22, 2022

From the department of is this good?

And finally...