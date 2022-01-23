Blues at Canucks probable lines: Three in a row for Husso

As mentioned in today’s preview, Pavel Buchnevich has to sit out tonight’s game against the Canucks due to Canada’s 10-day wait from your last positive test before a person can enter the country. That means an opportunity for Logan Brown, who is back in tonight, on the third line with Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko. Not the same kind of momentum-generating machine there, but still, Brown has been playing very well in his time with the team this season.

Overall, not much else is different from Friday night. If you have a 5-0 shutout in your previous game, why mess with the lineup that got it for you?

That also, of course, means that the starting goaltender stays the same. Ville Husso is getting his third start in a row tonight. The Blues, especially Craig Berube, know the value in riding the hot backup for as far as he can take you. For right now, that’s what this is. You get your team a shutout, you get the start. Husso’s one of the hottest goaltenders in the NHL right now and it would be remiss to sit that, whatever the starter’s situation is.

Maybe Jordan Binnington can use this time to re-focus.

These are tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Brown - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso