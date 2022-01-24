Blues at Flames projected lines: Buchnevich in, Brown sits

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it - and there wasn’t much broke about last night’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Sure, maybe the Blues should try to keep the SOG to under 35 tonight and yes, maybe they should take more than 17 shots on net. But other than that, a win is a win, and head coach Craig Berube is sticking with what works. The two changes are expected - Pavel Buchnevich returns to the lineup since he’s on day 11 after his first positive Covid test, and Jordan Binnington gets the start of the second game in back to backs.

Ville Husso is playing great, but Binnington needs to show his stuff too. Getting his first win since January 9ths game against the Dallas Stars will build some confidence up, both for the goaltender and the team in front of him.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington / Husso