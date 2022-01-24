 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blues at Flames GameDay Thread

Will the Blues be able to keep working their way up to the Avalanche’s hold on first place?

By hildymac
/ new
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues’ quick three game jaunt to Seattle and Western Canada comes to a close tonight against the Calgary Flames - who will also be the the team that will start the Blues’ next home stand on Thursday. To take one game from Calgary, at home, to start the delayed reaction home and home, would go a long way to keep the competition at bay as well as help the Blues get just a bit closer to the current top of the Central Division crop, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues could stand to shut down Matthew Tkachuk tonight, but his brother Brady? Always a good interview, especially when he’s giving it to his brother.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to see a W from Binnington, and more than 17 SOG from the rest of the team.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

