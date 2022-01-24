Blues Canada Trip Recap

Vancouver Game Highlights:

Justin Faulk and Vladimir Tarasenko both had two point nights. The Blues had all of 17 shots on net but still beat the Canucks 3-1. The Canucks were battling COVID issues and had some guy they pulled out of the stands 15 minutes before gametime in net.

Calgary Flames Highlights:

I had totally thought of doing a full blown recap for this game...and then the game actually happened. For those of you that watched it was a complete shit kicking for 60 minutes. The Blues had no answers and the defense left poor Jordan Binnington out to dry. The Blues had 9 shots on goal in two periods of play. This is the game they put on the playlist of games that are shown in Blues fan Hell.

Next up for the Blues are these same Flames Thursday night.

Tweets from the Game..or Games Maybe?

I hope he comes back sooner than later. The game tonight was a shitshow all around so all the blame isn’t on him...

Berube on Binnington: "Well he'll fight through it. Binner's got a lot of confidence. He's a winner and I'm not too worried about that. He'll bounce back and he'll fight his way back, like he always does." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 25, 2022

There was also this decision of not playing Mikkola in the third.

Craig Berube says he decided not to play Niko Mikkola in the third period of the #stlblues' 7-1 loss to the Flames: "He was just having a tough night, like a lot of guys." pic.twitter.com/bmPhUWpgim — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 25, 2022

So do it already.

Ryan O'Reilly on the #stlblues' performance in front of Jordan Binnington: "I feel bad for him and disappointed with myself, because that can't happen. He's the heart and soul of this team and has done so much for us. We have to be better in front of him." pic.twitter.com/WmmoEOM59X — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 25, 2022

Totally agree with this.

My 2 cents on Binnington: he could’ve been better, and considering Husso’s emergence, this would’ve been the time to grab it.



But once it was obvious that the Blues didn’t come to play, Binnington didn’t have a chance.



A few saves would’ve helped but it would be 5-1. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 25, 2022

Also this.

A friendly reminder the #stlblues came into this game 13-3-1 their past 17 and haven't lost back to back games in regulation since Nov. 14-16. So they haven't gone more than a game without earning a point in nearly 2.5 months. Think about that. These nights happen. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 25, 2022

Be better Thursday boys. Thanks.