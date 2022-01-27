Flames at Blues projected lines: Adjustments made

This shouldn’t shock anyone, but the Blues have some new lines. Three new lines, to be exact; the fourth line, which was the only one on the point sheet Monday night, stays the same. The defensive pairings remain the same out of necessity, though one has to wonder how much harm it would do to slot Jake Walman in somewhere at this point.
If you were looking to see Jordan Binnington get a bounce-back vote of confidence game tonight, you’re going to be disappointed. Ville Husso gets the start after shutting the Flames out during the third period on 13 shots.
Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:
Forwards
Barbashev - O’Reilly - Buchnevich
Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko
Saad - Schenn - Perron
Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Scandella - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
