Flames at Blues GameDay Thread: Husso starts for a recalibration

Oh, boy, have the Calgary Flames been on fire. If you thought their 48 shots against the Blues was a lot, they fired off 62 shots against the Blue Jackets last night en route to their 6-0 rout. Elvis Merzlikins finished the game was a .903 save percentage, and if someone can remember the last time a goalie allowed six goals and finished with a save percentage above .900, please post it in the comments.

Tonight, the Blues need to keep those shots to a minimum, so let’s all pray that the Flames wore themselves out last night, and the Blues perform better on a few nights’ rest. They need to - back to back curbstompings by the Flames isn’t exactly a way to build team confidence. Perhaps having Husso starting tonight will give the Blues the punch that they need to redeem themselves.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’d like to see the Blues be the ones to put up almost 50 shots on net.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.