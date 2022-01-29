Jets at Blues GameDay Thread: Afternoon delight?

Today’s game is Ryan O’Reilly’s 900th NHL game, and the 44th game of the Blues’ season. Technically, the team is over the 50% mark, but since most fans consider the All-Star break to be the halfway point of the season... they’re halfway home. This is the team’s last game before next weekend’s All-Star Weekend in Vegas, and they have the chance to close January out strong before going into what should be a very light February:
Really looking forward to February for the #stlblues .— CrossCheckRaise (@CrossCheckRaise) January 29, 2022
Their Feb opponents and their current NHL rank:
NJD26th
CHI24th
OTT 30th
MTL 32nd
TOR 10th
PHI27th
BUF 28th
CHI24th
The Blues might find themselves chasing the Colorado Avalanche when all is said and done, but the next four weeks will tighten that race if the Blues can capitalize on their coming schedule.
