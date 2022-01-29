Jets at Blues GameDay Thread: Afternoon delight?

Today’s game is Ryan O’Reilly’s 900th NHL game, and the 44th game of the Blues’ season. Technically, the team is over the 50% mark, but since most fans consider the All-Star break to be the halfway point of the season... they’re halfway home. This is the team’s last game before next weekend’s All-Star Weekend in Vegas, and they have the chance to close January out strong before going into what should be a very light February:

Really looking forward to February for the #stlblues .

Their Feb opponents and their current NHL rank:

NJD26th

CHI24th

OTT 30th

MTL 32nd

TOR 10th

PHI27th

BUF 28th

CHI24th — CrossCheckRaise (@CrossCheckRaise) January 29, 2022

The Blues might find themselves chasing the Colorado Avalanche when all is said and done, but the next four weeks will tighten that race if the Blues can capitalize on their coming schedule.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you have your early afternoon beer ready to go.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.