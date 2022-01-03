Blues activate Brayden Schenn from IR, make roster moves

After months of waiting, the St. Louis Blues are healthy.

Those words really need to concern the rest of the Central Division, because what the team’s been able to accomplish while being battered and beat around has been impressive. A fully healthy roster? Duck and cover.

The Blues announced today that they have activated forward Brayden Schenn from injured reserve. The team also announced that forwards James Neal (who was placed on waivers yesterday and went unclaimed) and Dakota Joshua would be assigned to the taxi squad.

Schenn has been out since December 12th, when he sustained a late third period against the Anaheim Ducks. In 19 games played, Schenn has four goals and 6 assists.

Schenn’s return was a possibility in Saturday’s Winter Classic, and speculation was buoyed by his participation in practice before the game, but ultimately the team decided to wait a couple more days before making the call.

Schenn will be in action for Wednesday evening’s game against the Pittsburg Penguins.