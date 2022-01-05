Don’t underestimate Jordan Kyrou

St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou is a young and promising scoring winger and center. Kyrou, who’s 23 years old, is producing effectively so far this season.



Here’s why you shouldn’t underestimate Kyrou.



Following his four-point performance against the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic, Kyrou was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, surpassing New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau.



Jordan Kyrou first player in NHL history to record four points in an outdoor game. There have been 33 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 2, 2022



Kyrou collected two goals and two assists as he helped the Blues to a 6-4 win over the Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He also helped St. Louis take first place in the Central Division as they’re now 19-9-5 with 43 points. In addition, he set three records, ranking second in goals (t-12), assists (20), and points (32). His totals are just shy of his career-high of 14-21-35 in 55 games in 2020-21.





In his last five games, Kyrou recorded nine points (three goals, six assists). This is excellent for a winger who dealt with an upper-body injury about a month ago.



Kyrou re-signed with St. Louis in a two-year, $5.6 million contract for a reason. He seems to get along with his second-linemates Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko on and off the ice. His offensive ability makes him valuable to the Blues, an NHL team that needs all the offense they can get.



Kyrou has been in the Blues’ system since he was drafted 35th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, but now he’s getting more chances to show off his offensive prowess. He’s one of the fastest players on the ice whenever he plays a shift. He’s a shining star who’s on his way up.