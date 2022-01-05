Blues at Penguins GameDay Thread

It must be so frustrating for the Pittsburgh Penguins to be on an eight game win streak right now (!) and still be in just fourth place in the Metro.

The Blues, on the other hand, have been rewarded for their strong play with a spot at the top of the Central Division. Nashville and Minnesota are all right there, and to be honest, the Colorado Avalanche are in the Blues’ rear-view mirror. They’ve caught up to the Wild in points, and they’ve played five fewer games than the Blues.

Needless to say, the season’s not over, and both the Blues and Penguins have reasons to keep on banking points. As Jeff Gordon points out (subscription to STLToday.com required), the Blues are playing some of their best hockey, with the best team vibe, since 2019 - and through most of that, they were half an AHL team.

The Blues have a challenge tonight in Pittsburgh - and the Pens have a challenge as well.

Don’t forget, tonight is a 6:30 TNT start, so adjust that dial.

