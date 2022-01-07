Capitals at Blues GameDay Thread

The last time the Washington Capitals were in St. Louis, this happened:

Oh, if only we knew the amount of hockey we’d lose midway through that season through now.

2019 seems like ages ago now, but the Blues and Capitals still play a rough game against each other. Unfortunately, fan favorite former Blue TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom are both out tonight. It’ll be a battle of the backups, with Ville Husso and Ilya Samsonov squaring off. This will be Husso’s first start since December 7th, so here’s hoping he gets some support from the defense out there.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you don’t want anyone to poke the Russian Bear.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.