Stars at Blues GameDay Thread: Blues stuck in see-saw for first place

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Blues are stuck in a battle for first in the Central Division. Previously, it was a back and forth with the Minnesota Wild. Before that, the Jets and Avalanche (who are only in 3rd by virtue of having played fewer games than most of the division) were right there. Now? The Nashville Predators are in the top spot.

The Dallas Stars, well, they’re in 6th, but like Colorado, they have only played 31 games to the Blues’ 35, and the Stars have nine fewer points. Ground like that when you have games in hand can be made up in a jif.

The Blues can prevent this by making sure that they keep playing the Stars the way that they have. After dropping their first game against Dallas 4-1 back on November 20th, they took the next two games by the same score on December 14th and 17th.

Will today be another 4-1 victory? Who knows, but the Blues could benefit from banking points from the Stars before Dallas begins to make up games - and ground.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like afternoon games throw off your routine.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.