SB Nation Reacts: Blues fans lack overwhelming confidence in the roster.

To be fair to the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, the poll was posted on Game Time back on September 14th, well before the team announced their roster for the season.

Still, the results for this Reacts poll more than likely speak to fans’ trepidation at several key positions. The Blues’ big splash on defense was re-signing Nick Leddy, so concerns about the team’s blueline were evident a month ago. The losses of Scott Perunovich and Marco Scandella do not help this.

Losing David Perron’s a difficult cog to replace, and the team’s goaltending, well... let’s just say that they more than likely accounted for a good portion of this poll. Jordan Binnington rebounded well in the post-season before his injury, but his regular season play was rough. Thomas Greiss isn’t Ville Husso, and if Binnington slips as badly as he did last year, the team could have problems getting into the postseason.