Blue Jackets at Blues Opening GameDay Thread

The Blues’ much-anticipated season opener should give fans a good look at some fresh faces.

By hildymac
/ new
Colombus Blue Jackets v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Not all of the new guys are playing tonight.

Josh Leivo, who had been penciled in as fourth line left wing will be the odd-man out, having to take in his first Blues opening night from the press box. In his place is, almost shockingly, Alexey Toropchenko. Toropchenko is nearly two months ahead of schedule on his shoulder rehab and healing process, and the player and doctors gave the thumbs to to play today.

If you’re raising an eyebrow at Toropchenko’s recovery speed, you probably aren’t the only one. He’s a tough nut, and here’s hoping that his style of play doesn’t crack anything. He’s a welcome re-addition to the team’s fourth line and really serves to solidify their identity as one that the opposing teams won’t want to deal with.

Here we go, it’s opening night. This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’ve waited for this for too long.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

