Blue Jackets at Blues Opening GameDay Thread

Not all of the new guys are playing tonight.

Josh Leivo, who had been penciled in as fourth line left wing will be the odd-man out, having to take in his first Blues opening night from the press box. In his place is, almost shockingly, Alexey Toropchenko. Toropchenko is nearly two months ahead of schedule on his shoulder rehab and healing process, and the player and doctors gave the thumbs to to play today.

#stlblues morning skate lines:



Saad-O'Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Schenn-Barbashev

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker



Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo



Binnington — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 15, 2022

If you’re raising an eyebrow at Toropchenko’s recovery speed, you probably aren’t the only one. He’s a tough nut, and here’s hoping that his style of play doesn’t crack anything. He’s a welcome re-addition to the team’s fourth line and really serves to solidify their identity as one that the opposing teams won’t want to deal with.

Here we go, it’s opening night. This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’ve waited for this for too long.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.