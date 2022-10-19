Blues at Kraken GameDay Thread: Will we see Buchnevich?

Blues fans had to wait until Saturday to see them play a game. They have to wait until 9:00 Central to see the game tonight on TNT.

But will they be seeing the whole team? Who knows.

Pavel Buchnevich is a game time decision.

It may be Josh Leivo’s time to step in, but good luck to him in replicating the three goal performance from the line of Buchnevich, Tarasenko, and Thomas.

Everyone else tonight will be status quo, so even without Buchnevich, the Blues’ still stand a very good chance of lighting up the Kraken, who have been outscored 16-8 in their first four games.

