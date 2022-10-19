 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blues at Kraken GameDay Thread: Will we see Buchnevich?

The national broadcast glare of TBS will be on tonight’s game.

By hildymac
/ new
St Louis Blues v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Blues fans had to wait until Saturday to see them play a game. They have to wait until 9:00 Central to see the game tonight on TNT.

But will they be seeing the whole team? Who knows.

Pavel Buchnevich is a game time decision.

It may be Josh Leivo’s time to step in, but good luck to him in replicating the three goal performance from the line of Buchnevich, Tarasenko, and Thomas.

Everyone else tonight will be status quo, so even without Buchnevich, the Blues’ still stand a very good chance of lighting up the Kraken, who have been outscored 16-8 in their first four games.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you can stay awake for all three periods.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

Loading comments...