Pass or fail: Blues release their new Reverse Retro jerseys

The Blues last foray into the Reverse Retro realm was a remixed clown jersey with red as its dominant color. Popular isn’t the word you would use to describe the fan reaction to them. While they popped on 4K TVs, they popped more like cherry tomatoes than anything coming close to a jersey people actually wanted to purchase.

Two years later, the Blues’ Reverse Retro gets it right. Basing the design off of the original prototype Blues’ jersey from before the team took the ice, Adidas again flipped the team’s dominant and accent colors - but this time they flipped the dominant color schemes of the Blues’ two throwback inspired Winter Classic jerseys.

The team’s first gold jersey should still be a sight on top of the line TVs, but this time, not one that would make even the most die-hard fans change the channel.

What say you, Blues fans - are you going to snag one of the new Reverse Retros?