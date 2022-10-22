Blues at Oilers GameDay Thread

The NHL schedulers are often impossible to understand. The Blues opened their season on October 15th, a week ago - and they opened it several days after many teams had gotten a couple of games under their belts. Since their victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues have played just one game: a 4-3 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday evening.

Tonight’s afternoon tilt is the Blues third game in a full week. Their opponent, the Edmonton Oilers, have already played four games, the minimum number of games that every other team has played.

This schedule is a mess. Between today and next Saturday, the Blues will have five games: today against the Oilers, Monday against the Jets, Wednesday with the Oilers in St. Louis, Thursday night in Nashville, and then Saturday against Montreal. Maybe all of us will look back on the slow start wistfully when the injuries start picking up from a hectic schedule.

Whatever the case, things will start to shake out sooner rather than later.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want some consistency.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.