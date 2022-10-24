Blues at Jets GameDay Thread: Blues’ stable culture is leading to wins

To say that hockey doesn’t matter right now is an understatement. My heart breaks for those involved in today’s shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School/Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, and while never ever enough - especially not from our lawmakers - my prayers are with everyone and as any charitable fundraisers become available for those injured and killed, they’ll be shared. If you see any before I do, please send them to hildymacgt at gmail dot com.

Tonight’s lines are going to look a little different. Pavel Buchnevich is still out, and now Brandon Saad joins him in the press box. Three games in, and two of the Blues’ key players are down.

Saad suffered an upper-body injury in the Edmonton game and won’t play tonight. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 24, 2022

This leaves space for Logan Brown, who was ok to go Saturday night, to re-enter the lineup.

Thomas Greiss gets his first start tonight.

This is your GameDay thread. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.