Oilers at Blues GameDay Thread: Barbashev gets a bump

Clearly, Pavel Buchnevich will not be playing tonight, since he is on the IR. Brandon Saad? Still injured.

What does that mean for the Blues past having a new signing in Tyler Pitlick? New lines. Lots of new lines.

Here’re tonight’s projected lines, from stlouisblues.com:

Forwards

Barbashev - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Schenn - Thomas - Tarasenko

Neighbours/Pitlick - Brown - Leivo

Toropchenko - Acciari - Walker

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Schenn’s flexibility is seen in his placement on the left wing, next to Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. Placing Barbashev on the top line sandwiches Ryan O’Reilly between heft and speed, both with a scoring touch.

Jordan Binnington was outstanding in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night, and he’s back in net tonight. The Oilers, however, are mixing up their starter. They’ll be going with Stuart Skinner instead. Skinner hasn’t been in net since the Oilers’ 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on October 18th.

This is your GameDay Thread. Don’t forget to make a goal prediction.

Let’s do this. Let’s go Blues.