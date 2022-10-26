Oilers at Blues GameDay Thread: Barbashev gets a bump

Clearly, Pavel Buchnevich will not be playing tonight, since he is on the IR. Brandon Saad? Still injured.
What does that mean for the Blues past having a new signing in Tyler Pitlick? New lines. Lots of new lines.
Here’re tonight’s projected lines, from stlouisblues.com:
Forwards
Barbashev - O’Reilly - Kyrou
Schenn - Thomas - Tarasenko
Neighbours/Pitlick - Brown - Leivo
Toropchenko - Acciari - Walker
Defense
Leddy - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Mikkola - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Schenn’s flexibility is seen in his placement on the left wing, next to Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. Placing Barbashev on the top line sandwiches Ryan O’Reilly between heft and speed, both with a scoring touch.
Jordan Binnington was outstanding in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night, and he’s back in net tonight. The Oilers, however, are mixing up their starter. They’ll be going with Stuart Skinner instead. Skinner hasn’t been in net since the Oilers’ 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on October 18th.
This is your GameDay Thread. Don’t forget to make a goal prediction.
Let’s do this. Let’s go Blues.
