Blues at Predators GameDay Thread

The Blues, after losing two in a row to the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers, get to play another game tonight. The languid pace of the start of the season has evaporated, and despite the fact that the Predators have stumbled out of the gate they’ll still be a difficult opponent for the Blues tonight.

Tonight’s a brief interlude on the road before the Blues return for a three game homestand, welcoming the Canadiens on Saturday, the Kings on Halloween, and the Islanders on Thursday.

Last season was the first in quite a while where the Blues were able to really take a hold of the reins against the Predators, controlling the season series 3-0-1. Getting off to a fast start against the Predators - and getting points against a Central Division rival - would set the tone for this season’s matchups and help get the Blues back into the win column.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you don’t like it, love it, or want some more of it.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.