Canadiens at Blues GameDay Thread

If you saw the news that Pavel Buchnevich was activated from the IR and got very happy about the prospects for tonight’s game, well...

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be in.

He’s getting one more game’s worth of rest before returning Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, and honestly, a healthy Buchnevich is worth one more game out. Will that make a win against the Montreal Canadiens harder for the Blues? Who’s to say? The Predators were struggling before their 6-2 victory against the Blues on Thursday night set them straight. The Habs already took down the Sabres, who have been playing well to start this season. The jury is very out on how they’ll play against the Blues.

Here’re tonight’s lines from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Tarasenko

Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Brown - Barbashev

Walker - Acciari - Pitlick

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Krug - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’d love to know what’s up with those defensive pairings.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.