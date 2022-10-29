Blues activate Pavel Buchnevich from IR

The Blues’ offense has been sputtering thanks to the absence of Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad. Thankfully, part of the missing pieces are returning tonight.

The Blues have announced that they have activated Buchnevich from the IR, and will be sending Josh Leivo down to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Buchnevich has only had the opportunity to play in one game, the team’s opening night win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He may not be in the lineup tonight against the Canadiens, and with the full stable of forwards the Blues have coach Craig Berube may not be in any rush in getting Buchnevich back into the lineup until Monday night’s Halloween matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

Buchnevich’s return then may be more of an impact than it could be tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, who - like the Blues - are sitting at .500 to start their season after eight games.