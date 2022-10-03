Blues announce creation of a team Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame and accompanying museum have been a rousing success since inaugurating their first class in 2014. The first group of Cardinals who were inducted were the team’s retired numbers as well as those who already were enshrined in Cooperstown. Since that inaugural group, the team’s selection committee and an annual fan vote has swelled the ranks of inductees to fifty players, broadcasters, owners, managers, and other team personnel. The Hall of Fame serves as an opportunity to recognize those individuals who have contributed to the history of the St. Louis Cardinals over the years, including those who may not make the cut for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Blues and Cardinals have a long history of cooperation between the franchises, especially since the departure of the Rams several years ago. The teams support each other in the playoffs with special days, and the players for both teams have a close relationship with their counterparts. The Blues borrowing the idea of a hall of fame from the Cardinals should not surprise anyone - and today, the team announced that they had done exactly that.

The St, Louis Blues’ Hall of Fame was introduced today. The goal of the hall, much like the Cardinals’, is to give players and individuals who have been integral to the Blues’ success over the last fifty-plus years an opportunity for recognition that they may not get otherwise.

The Blues’ initial inaugural class will comprise of the team’s retired numbers as well as broadcaster Dan Kelly and original owner Sid Salomon Jr.

Al MacInnis

Bob Gassoff

Bob Plager

Barclay Plager

Sid Salomon Jr., original team owner

Brian Sutter

Brett Hull

Bernie Federko

Chris Pronger

Dan Kelly, legendary broadcaster

The remainder of the inaugural class is, much like the Cardinals, being opened to a fan vote. Voting is available on the Blues’ HOF announcement page, and it seems like a near impossible choice. How do you choose between Adam Oates and Keith Tkachuk? Glenn Hall and Curtis Joseph? Teammates David Backes and Alexander Steen? Will fans honor a pair of number sevens in Tkachuk and the late Pavol Demitra?

None of this is an easy choice for any fan - so, who has your vote? Share in the comments and let the debate about inductees begin.