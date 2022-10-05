SB Nation Reacts: Blues fans have complete confidence in the coaching staff

It’s a rarity for fans of a team to agree on something a hundred percent, but Blues fans - at you guys, the readers of St. Louis Game Time - are really close to a hundred percent in how they feel about the Blues’ coaching staff.

It’s hard not to be. Even with new arrival Craig MacTavish, there’s a lot of Stanley Cup coaching pedigree back there behind the bench. Craig Berube and his staff have been consistent in their messaging to the team, and in return they seem to get consistently good output from the players. Are there issues that need to be addressed? Sure - hopefully the Blues improve at playing a full 60 minutes this year. But overall the messaging is consistent, we haven’t heard a coach talk about “buy-in” in forever, and the players are on-board. It’s tough to get any better than what Berube, MacTavish, Mike Van Ryn, David Alexander, and Steve Ott have put together.