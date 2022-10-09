Blues trade Klim Kostin to Edmonton for Dmitri Samorukov

After years of waiting for Klim Kostin to play at his full potential at the NHL level, the Blues have decided his future may be brighter elsewhere. The team announced a deal today sending Kostin to Edmonton in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov.

Kostin had nine points in 40 games played last season and 11 points (5G, 6A) in 46 games. The Gagarin Cup champion saw extensive ice time against the Chicago Wolves during last season’s Calder Cup Final, but never fit in at the NHL level. The Blues have an abundance of bottom-six forwards, but with injuries to Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich, their defensive corps will be stretched. Calle Rosen is the 7th man for now; further injuries could see a shallow pool of defensemen to draw on.

That’s why, in today’s trade with Edmonton, the Blues focused on Samorukov. Samorukov has played in exactly one NHL game, his debut against the Blues on December 29th. He’s been a workhorse in the AHL, putting up five goals and 25 assists across 103 AHL games.

Kostin was placed on waivers Friday night to return him to Springfield and cleared them on Saturday. Samourov likewise was waived with the same intent on Friday and went unclaimed Saturday.