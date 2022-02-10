Devils at Blues projected lines: Binnington starts the second half of the season

The Blues are finally playing a game tonight, after what felt like one of the longer mid-regular season pauses on record, Covid excluded. The second half is going to be tough - in the midst of the break, the Wild have worked themselves into third in the Central, knocking the Blues down a spot and making the divisional contest have a bit more urgency for the next few months.

Newly re-signed head coach Craig Berube is deciding to give Jordan Binnington a chance to bounce back after what has hopefully been a head-clearing reset.

David Perron, who has struggled since coming back from a trip to the Covid protocol, has been shifted down to the third line, but frankly, is it even a third line? The Blues have depth, and they’re not afraid to show it off.

Here’re tonight’s projected lines, from stlblues.com

Schenn - O’Reilly - Buchnevich

Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Barbashev - Perron

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington