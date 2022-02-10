Devils at Blues projected lines: Binnington starts the second half of the season

The Blues are finally playing a game tonight, after what felt like one of the longer mid-regular season pauses on record, Covid excluded. The second half is going to be tough - in the midst of the break, the Wild have worked themselves into third in the Central, knocking the Blues down a spot and making the divisional contest have a bit more urgency for the next few months.
Newly re-signed head coach Craig Berube is deciding to give Jordan Binnington a chance to bounce back after what has hopefully been a head-clearing reset.
David Perron, who has struggled since coming back from a trip to the Covid protocol, has been shifted down to the third line, but frankly, is it even a third line? The Blues have depth, and they’re not afraid to show it off.
Here’re tonight’s projected lines, from stlblues.com
Schenn - O’Reilly - Buchnevich
Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko
Saad - Barbashev - Perron
Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Scandella - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
