Devils at Blues GameDay Thread: Welcome back

You guys ready?

By hildymac
NHL: New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been so long since we’ve watched a Blues game together, I’ve had to fall asleep on my couch to YouTube videos. With the second half of the season starting, it looks like I’m going to have to find a way to stay awake past 8:00.

In case you missed it, the Blues re-upped coach Craig Berube to a three year deal, and the Blues couldn’t be happier about having Chief around for a while longer.

Sounds like the guys are ready to kick this half of the season on the right foot with a fire under their asses.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’ve missed this stuff.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.

