Devils at Blues GameDay Thread: Welcome back

It’s been so long since we’ve watched a Blues game together, I’ve had to fall asleep on my couch to YouTube videos. With the second half of the season starting, it looks like I’m going to have to find a way to stay awake past 8:00.

In case you missed it, the Blues re-upped coach Craig Berube to a three year deal, and the Blues couldn’t be happier about having Chief around for a while longer.

"There's no ego with him. He truly wants to win."



Ryan O'Reilly and Torey Krug discuss Craig Berube's contract extension and what makes him such a good coach. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/afVlFePImW — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 10, 2022

Sounds like the guys are ready to kick this half of the season on the right foot with a fire under their asses.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’ve missed this stuff.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.