Blackhawks at Blues GameDay Thread: Will some adjustments wake the Blues up?

To call Thursday night’s 7-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils a “hiccup” would be like calling Big Ben a just a bell. It was flat, it was rusty, and it exposed some flaws up and down the lineup that needed to be adjusted for.

Coach Craig Berube did exactly that, by deciding to start Ville Husso and making some tweaks to the forward line. Marco Scandella is out with a lower-body injury, so it looks like Jake Walman will be given an opportunity to recapture everyone’s attention alongside Robert Bortuzzo.

February is an incredibly easy schedule for the Blues, with only one team this month - the Toronto Maple Leafs - being in the playoff picture. The schedule pacing is hectic, but the Blues should have a golden opportunity to rack up points as the month goes on.

That is, if they let themselves.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to get back on track.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.