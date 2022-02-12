Blackhawks Vs. Blues Recap

ICYMI Devils/Blues “Highlights”:

Tonight’s Game Highlights:

First Period - David Perron got the Blues on the board first tonight. While on the power play Perron took a pass from Justin Faulk. Perron shot the puck on net, and it got under Marc-Andre Fleury’s pads and stick. Perron scored his ninth of the year.

A few minutes later Dakota Joshua made it 2-0 good guys. Oskar Sundqvist collected the puck and passed it to Torey Krug. Krug fired the puck on goal. Fleury gave up a rebound that Joshua was there to collect. Joshua backhanded the puck on goal and it went in. That’s goal number 2 for Joshua on the year. Blues took a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

Second Period - The Blackhawks cut the lead to one after the Blues got themselves into some penalty trouble. The Blackhawks were able to make quick work of the Blues on their 5 on 3 chance. Dylan Strome scored the Blackhawks only goal. And they needed to be up by two guys to do it.

At the very end of the period, Vladimir Tarasenko put the Blues back up by two goals. Big shoutout to Rob Thomas for the no look between the legs pass. Tarasenko finished off the play with that wicked wrister of his. That was number 16 for 91 and the game was 3-1 after two.

Third Period - Thankfully this third period went a lot better than the one against New Jersey the other night. The Blues went up 4-1 thanks to Oskar Sundqvist. Nikko Mikkola fired the puck on net. Fleury gave up a juicy rebound that Sundqvist was able to bury. He flew right into the play. Was wide open and didn’t miss his chance. Sunny netted goal number three for the season.

From the “I just pulled something watching Ville Husso make this save” department...The Blackhawks only had 16 shots on net tonight. Husso was on when he needed to be like this save on Seth Jones.

The fastest guy in the NHL Jordan Kyrou made it 5-1. The Blues won a puck battle behind the net. Brayden Schenn got the puck in front of the net. Kyrou was there to collect the puck. Kyrou patiently waited for his chance. Fleury went down and Kyrou shot it into the wide open cage.

Blues take this one 5-1. As mentioned above the Blues held the Blackhawks to just 16 shots on net. The Blues head up to Ottawa to take on the Senators Tuesday.

Three Stars - Vladimir Tarasenko/Oskar Sundqvist/Ville Husso

Tweets of the Night -

Vladdy had some company in his post game interview...

So tell us, what did you guys think of your dad's game tonight? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/RygRkVEftU — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) February 13, 2022

It’s gonna hurt like a mother fucker if/when 91 gets traded.

Tarasenko on giving stick to little girl: "There's a lot of young fans that is watching us, probably playing hockey because of us. We're responsible for them, to show the love for the game. I think it's something that makes them happy. (CONT) #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 13, 2022

And here’s the video from the Blues

I think this woman needs more caffeine hashtag sarcasm. (I wish I had that much energy)

And finally...Someone get Fleury the hell out of Chicago. Thanks.