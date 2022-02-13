Jordan Kyrou’s potential keeps rising

The St. Louis Blues are grateful to have Jordan Kyrou on their roster.



Kyrou, a forward who can play both center and right-wing, was originally drafted 35th overall by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft. His may not be the most recognizable name outside of St. Louis, but his star on its way up. Here’s why.



Kyrou has 42 points (18 goals, 25 assists), a +4 rating, and 10 penalty minutes in 41 games so far this season. In his last five games, he’s recorded two points (two goals). He started as a second-round draft pick, but he’s been developing into an elite offensive talent on the ice. He’s also the NHL’s fastest skater, which should only surprise people who haven’t seen him play.



Kyrou told NHLPA.com: “Here and there, you think to yourself, ‘Wow, this is real. This was my dream and I’m here.’”



“I looked up to a lot of these guys for what they did on the ice, but to get to know some of them and see who they are off the ice, it’s been fun to see that side of them.”



Everyone starts somewhere. Fans should be looking at Kyrou’s success in the long term, not just his stats as of right now. He’s arguably one of the Blues’ best offensive players in the last decade. He’s on the team’s first line for a reason.



It seems like Kyrou is continuing to find his NHL form. His offensive skills can’t be taken lightly. He should be a long-term offensive solution for the Blues. More than likely, he’ll sign a contract extension after his two-year, $5.6 million contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.