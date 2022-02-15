Blues at Senators projected lines

Sorry to Logan Brown and his Ottawa fans - the tribute video will have to wait. Head coach Craig Berube has decided to make zero changes from Saturday night’s victory, and honestly, why would he change a thing? The Blues dominated the Blackhawks 5-1, allowing just 16 shots to reach Ville Husso. The team looked like a different squad than the one whose sloppy play let the New Jersey Devils roll them 7-4.

Reward what works, and what works right now is Ville Husso. Husso will be making his 16th start of the season tonight against the Sens, and is more than likely hoping for the same defensive performance in front of him that he got on Saturday. Husso’s the hot hand right now with a 1.84 GAA and a .941 SV%, both good for the best in the league.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Barbashev - Perron

Kostin - Joshua - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso