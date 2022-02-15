Logan Brown could face Senators Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues face off against the Ottawa Senators. Logan Brown, son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown, could potentially slide back into the lineup to face the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2016.

Growing Up

Brown was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, when his father was playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, but after retiring, he moved his family back to the St. Louis area before settling in Chesterfield.

Brown grew up playing minor hockey in St. Louis for the St. Louis Bandits where he was coached by his father. In 2010 and 2011, he participated in the Quebec Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with the Bandits.

Brown was selected by the Niagara Icedogs sixth overall in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection but never had a chance to play for them as he was traded to the Windsor Spitfires for six draft picks.

Brown’s Junior Hockey Career

Brown would skate for the U.S. National Team Development Program at their evaluation camp but ultimately decided to play in the Ontario Hockey League for the 2014-15 season. He appeared in his first game for the Spitfires on September 28, 2014, and scored his first OHL goal in the same game.

Eleven days later, on October 9, Brown recorded his first multi-point game, assisting on two goals in a 5-4 victory over the Peterborough Petes.

On January 4, 2015, Brown had his first multi-goal game for the Spitfires, scoring twice in a 5-4 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads.

Brown finished his rookie season with 43 points in 56 games played. But the Spitfires were rebuilding at the time and failed to make the playoffs, finishing in last place in the Western Conference.

During the 2015-16 season, Brown’s play dramatically improved as he would have two four-point games in addition to scoring his first career hat trick against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on February 28, 2016. Brown would finish the season with 74 points in 59 games played, the second-most on the team. He would appear in his first OHL playoff game with the Spitfires on March 24, 2016, and when it came down to the wire and Windsor was facing elimination in the fourth game of their series with the Kitchener Rangers, Brown came through with four assists to help lead the Spitfires to a 5-4 overtime victory.

During the 2016-17 season, Brown was limited to only 35 games due to injuries but was still able to come up with a 40 point season and two hat tricks, including one against the Ottawa 67s, who were coached by his dad at the time.

The Spitfires hosted the 2017 Memorial Cup and Brown helped lead his team to a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters with two assists in the championship game.

After being drafted by the Senators the previous summer, Brown made the team out of training camp and began the 2017-18 season with the Senators before being returned to the Spitfires in late October.

In January 2018, Brown was traded to the Kitchener Rangers along with Austin McEneny in exchange for Grayson Ladd and four draft picks. Brown played his first game with the Rangers on January 26, 2018, and he made an immediate impact with three assists in a 6-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit. In 17 games with the team, Brown had 24 points and helped lead Kitchener to their first division title since 2008.

Brown’s NHL Career

On August 19, 2016, Brown signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators and made his NHL debut on October 5, 2017, against the Washington Capitals. A little over two weeks later, he would record his first NHL point in the form of an assist against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brown would appear in four games for the Senators that season before being returned to the Spitfires. The following season, (2018-19.) Brown once again made the team out of training camp but was pretty much immediately assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators, where he would remain for the most part of the next two seasons except for being called up two games until he was acquired by the Blues on September 25, 2021, along with a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Zach Sanford.

Brown spent the start of the 2021-22 season with the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, before being called up and making his Blues debut on November 30. He also scored his first goal as a Blue in that game with his mom and dad looking on from the stands.

Since his debut, Brown has solidified his position on the Blues roster and received a new one-year $750,000 contract extension for the 2022-23 season last week.

On Tuesday night, Brown could get the chance to show the team that drafted him but gave up on him before he had a chance to show his full potential why they made a mistake trading him.