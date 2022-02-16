Colton Parayko adds goalie mask designer to his resume

Last week, Ville Husso revealed a brand new mask for the second half of the season. For the design portion of it, he enlisted the help of one of his teammates - defenseman Colton Parayko.

Parayko has multiple off-ice hobbies such as doing puzzles, reading, and roller skating, which he took up while the NHL was shut down at the start of the pandemic. Now he can add mask designer to that list.

Parayko went for a St. Louis theme on Husso’s mask, incorporating the St. Louis skyline and adding cartoon versions of other St. Louis elements such as the US Navy’s Blue Angels, who are frequent participants at the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show.

Well-known mask painter David Gunnarsson of DaveArt brought Parayko’s designs to life. Gunnarsson runs his studio in Sweden out of a barn that his grandfather built back in the 1930s. It’s a really beautiful mask, and in this TikTok video, Husso and Parayko discuss some of what went into the design.