Blues at Canadiens projected lines/GameDay Thread

The Blues have won their last two games against Chicago and Ottawa by a combined score of 10-3. Clearly, their offense is fine, and Craig Berube’s latest line combinations aren’t going anywhere tonight. Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich are going to be tearing it up for the foreseeable future - their 12 points over this two game time stretch has guaranteed it.

There’s no question mark going into tonight’s game with goaltending. Husso, winner of the last two games and 11 overall, more than likely gets the nod.

Husso first off ice. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) February 17, 2022

Is there anything to read here, that the team’s number one goalie isn’t getting a start against the worst team in the NHL? Probably not. Husso’s the hot hand, and the hot hand needs to play - especially when the Blues have two very bankable points on the line.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Kostin - Joshua - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re not the only one with eyes on former Thrasher Ben Chiarot.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.