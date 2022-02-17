Blues Vs. Canadiens Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - Seven minutes into the game, the Canadiens struck first. Artturi Lehkonen had the puck behind the net. He skated the puck out and found Paul Byron just hanging out in front of the net. Byron just tapped the puck on in past Ville Husso for the 1-0 lead.

With just a minute or so left to go in the period the Blues tied the game at one. Pavel Buchnevich made a great play to get the puck away from the Montreal power players. (That would be a pretty sweet minor league team btw) Buchnevich and Robert Thomas rush up the ice. Buchnevich made a sweet pass to Thomas and he buried the puck in the net.

Shots were 11-9 in favor of Montreal.

Second Period - No goals but three more penalties called in the frame. Which seemed to be the theme of the night. Shots in the second period were 9-4 in favor of Montreal. Not great for the Blues who have killed it in the second this year. Which is still weird for me to type considering second periods of years past. But here we are.

Third Period - Late in the third period (less than two minutes to go late) Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues the lead. Vladimir Tarasenko made a pass that Buchnevich went all EA Sports one timer on the puck and just sent a missle into the back of the net. That’s Buchnevich’s 16th goal of the year. Shoutout to the Rangers once again for that.

With 10 seconds left to go in the game...Montreal tied it at 2....

The Blues got the participation point they probably didn’t deserve. A lack luster 60 minutes lead to...

Overtime - Cole Caufield scoring his second goal of the night to give the Canadiens the win.

Next up for the Blues are the Leafs on Saturday night.

Twitter. Or whatever.

Cough55Cough:

Berube: "Each individual on the team has to be accountable to his play. We need more guys that have to play better. We have some guys that are just aloof out there right now, aloof with the puck, and just a little bit casual. We need everybody on board to do the right things." — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 18, 2022

Very annoying.

The #STLBlues have lost to the Coyotes and Canadiens this season. That’s……extremely annoying. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) February 18, 2022

This is also true.

Binnington watching that shitty performance knowing they can’t blame him. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/QBbzx64zUZ — Dead Birds (@DeadBirds8) February 18, 2022

On the flip side going 0/3 on the power play doesn’t help your cause either.

Ryan O'Reilly on the #stlblues taking five penalties against the Canadiens: "It's tough when you take penalties like that. It kills the rhythm. ... It took us too long to get the momentum back." pic.twitter.com/SDofnD4LLd — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) February 18, 2022

And everything will be fine...until the next game after Saturday.