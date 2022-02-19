Blues at Maple Leafs projected lines: Tarasenko out

Thursday night’s overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens wasn’t the Blues’ best moment of the season by any stretch of the imagination. The Blues lost more than just a point - they managed to lose Vladimir Tarasenko to an injury that Craig Berube has stated is “day to day.”

Clearly, this is less than ideal for the Blues in several ways, but it’s worth the reminder that Tarasenko and his line-mates Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas, have been the most productive line on the ice for the Blues through the month of February. To have this happen right before a game against the Maple Leafs means that the Blues are going to have to step it up if they want to leave Toronto with two points.

On the upside, Tyler Bozak is in tonight for the first time since the All-Star break. Welcome back to Toronto, Bozie.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com. Goaltending will be decided closer to game time.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou

Barbashev - Schenn - Sundqvist

Kostin - Bozak - Brown

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso / Binnington