Blues at Maple Leafs GameDay Thread

The Blues have two games remaining in their road trip - tonight’s against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tuesday night’s against the Philadelphia Flyers. Their chance to go perfect on this trip was botched with a forgettable evening in Montreal, but there’s still a chance for the team to take seven of eight points before the East Coast swing is through.

They’re just going to have to do it without Vladimir Tarasenko.

As mentioned, Tarasenko is out tonight with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it's anything serious. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 19, 2022

Being without Tarasenko has necessitated some shifts in the forward lines, but not in the goaltending crease. Ville Husso is in again tonight against some of the toughest competition he’s seen in ages. The Maple Leafs have a high scoring offense - it should be interesting to see if the Blues’ defense isn’t a bit more alert tonight.

This is you GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re happy for Tage Thompson, but you still know who won that trade.

Let’s do it, Let’s Go Blues.