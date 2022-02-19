Blues Vs. Maple Leafs Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - The Blues scored first tonight. Less than four minutes into the period Pavel Buchnevich scored his 17th goal of the year. Jordan Kyrou got a shot off and the puck bounced off of Jack Campbell’s pads. Buchnevich was there to fire the puck right back on goal and in.

The Blues scored their second goal of the night thanks to Klim Kostin and Tyler Bozak. The former Maple Leaf and Stanley Cup Champion found Kostin with a beautiful pass. Kostin couldn’t have been anymore wide open. He beats Campbell with a rocket and gave the Blues a two goal lead.

But because two goal leads are the worst or whatever...the Leafs scored with less than five minutes to go in the period. The Blues turned the puck over on one end of the ice. Going back the other way, a Blue tripped a Leaf. The Leafs came in on Ville Husso and scored. Not a great sequence of events for the good guys to end the period.

The Blues outshot the Leafs 12-9 in the period.

Second Period - William Nylander scored towards the end of the first. He then scored just moments into the second to tie the game at two.

Brayden Schenn answered right back with a goal of his own. Justin Faulk made a pass to Ivan Barbashev with one hand on his stick. Barbashev passed it right back over to Faulk. Faulk made the cross ice pass to Schenn. Schenn’s first shot was saved. But then the rebound chance was buried as Schenn was falling on his ass. Goal number 14 on the year for Schenn.

T.J. Brodie tied the game at three. Shoutout to Logan Brown for effort I guess? Also, the screen in front of the goaltender. You can’t stop a puck if you can’t see it. Huh. Weird.

Shots were even at 12 apiece in the period.

Third Period - The Blues took the lead for good as Brandon Saad scored to make it 4-3. Some great passing from the Blues here. First Colton Parayko found David Perron with a quick pass. Perron then made a no look pass over to Saad. Saad gathered and scored before Campbell could get there to make the stop. Goal number 16 on the season and number 200 career for Saad.

Ryan O’Reilly played just the tip on his 11th goal of the year. Niko Mikkola fired a shot on net that O’Reilly was able to just get a piece of. 5-3 Blues.

Pavel Buchnevich go ahead and seal this one up for us would you? Of course it was this line to end it. They played great together.

So the Blues without Tarasenko go into Toronto and beat the Leafs. This coming just days after taking a huge dump in Montreal. This team will never make sense. It’s another early start for the Blues next game as they take on The Flyers.

Final shot totals were 37-34 in favor of the Leafs.

Tales from The Twit...ter.

From the “Is this good?” department -

Blues improve to 13-1-1 with 1 tie all-time at Air Canada Centre/Scotiabank Arena



Their .875 points percentage is tops among any opponent — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 20, 2022

“Maybe he shouldn’t have such a punchable face” - Torey Krug on his way to the penalty box...maybe.

Krug with a nice right hook #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MctDcgfqM6 — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) February 20, 2022

In case anyone forgot after Buchnevich’s two goal night...

Sammy Blais and a 2nd for Pavel Buchnevich.



That was the trade. — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) February 20, 2022

From the same “Is this good?” department -

Ville Husso continuing to provide the saves when the team needs them most. He's allowed 2 goals in the 3rd period over his last 12 games:



155 Saves - 165 Shots#stlblues @101espn — Alex Ferrario (@Ferrario101ESPN) February 20, 2022

Awwwwwwwwww-