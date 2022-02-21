Brayden Schenn hits Blues’ goal milestone

In the same game that saw Brandon Saad score his 200th goal in the NHL, Brayden Schenn also reached a milestone when he scored his 100th goal as a St. Louis Blue on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Schenn didn’t even know that he had done so until his mom texted him after the game, as he explains in this video from Bally Sports Midwest:

Brayden Schenn is the younger brother of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn.

Schenn was taken fifth overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, the exact position his brother Luke, was selected in by the Toronto Maple Leafs two years earlier.

Schenn spent two seasons with the Kings before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on June 23, 2011, where the two brothers got a chance to play on the same team after the Flyers also acquired Luke Schenn in June 2012.

They spent four seasons playing together before Luke was traded to the Kings, the team that drafted Brayden, in January 2016.

A year and five months later, on June 23, 2017, at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Brayden Schenn was traded to the Blues for Jori Lehtera and two draft picks.

In 2018, Schenn was named to his first NHL All-Star Game and in 2019, Schenn helped lead the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history by putting up 12 points in 26 playoff games.

So far this season, Schenn has been one of the Blues top-performing forwards with 36 points (16g, 20a) in 56 games played.