Blues at Flyers GameDay Thread

No pressure, or anything, to Jordan Binnington. I’m sure that it must be exhausting to constantly hear about how this is the Blues’ first return to Philadelphia since the team discovered Laura Brannigan’s “Gloria” and went on a massive tear thanks to the play of their rookie goaltender.

It must be doubly exhausting to hear that story repeated while the dreaded goalie controversy narrative is coupled with it at every opportunity.

But them’s the breaks when you’re a NHL goaltender who has gone almost a month and a half between wins and who is a number one that hasn’t started a game since February 10th. The Blues are giving Binnington another prime opportunity tonight to recapture that magic with a start against a struggling Flyers team. Will this be another case of the Blues playing down to their opponents and hanging Binnington out to dry? Can the Blues find it in their hearts to not help the Flyers break their five game losing streak?

It remains to be seen, but for now, let’s just crank “Gloria” and party like it’s 2019.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you think this is all part of the master plan for Binnington’s comeback... or just another chance for a W.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.