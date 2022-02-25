Sabres at Blues projected lines

After Tuesday night’s win over the Flyers, Jordan Binnington being in net tonight against the Sabres shouldn’t’ve been a shock to see.

What is a little bit of a shock is the fact that no, he’s not in net tonight - head coach Craig Berube has decided to nurture the hot hand over encouraging a struggling goalie. While I’ve said before that the NHL is not a charity, starting Binnington tonight wouldn’t’ve been seen as a charity start for him.

Berube on going with Husso: "That was the plan here to get him back in the net tonight against Buffalo."



Thought about Binnington after Philly: "We always think about things, but again, we got a plan before the game in Philadelphia even. Again, we're sticking to the plan." — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 25, 2022

Good to see that there is a plan - and apparently that plan, for right now, is Ville Husso.

Everything else is status quo for tonight; both Brandon Saad (illness) and Brayden Schenn (baby) are in against the Sabres despite missing yesterday’s practice.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Kyrou - Schenn - Barbashev

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso