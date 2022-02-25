Sabres at Blues GameDay Thread

It’s been over two years since the Buffalo Sabres have visited St. Louis, and the Sabres are probably sad to see their time away from the Blues come to an end. Stuck in a four-game losing streak, with their strong start to the season nothing but a fond memory, they’re now squaring off against a Western Conference team that has historically held them off.

In their last ten meetings, the Sabres are 3-5-2 against the Blues and overall, on the road, they’re 15-34-11. Hold on to your pads, Dustin Tokarski.

Speaking of Tokarski, he’s starting in net for the Sabres tonight. This season he’s 5-7-4 with a 3.35 GAA and a respectable .902 save percentage. Clearly the Sabres give up a lot of shots on net - they’re second worst in the league, allowing an average of 34.6 SOG per game. If the Blues want to fluff their stats, tonight would be a good night to do it.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you don’t care who’s in net - you just want a win.

Lets do this. Lets Go Blues.