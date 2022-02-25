Sabres @ Blues Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - A minute and 25 seconds into the game Buffalo scored first. Not sure what Robert Thomas was thinking on the backwards pass on this play. In any event a Buffalo player intercepted the puck. Rasmus Asplund shot the puck at Ville Husso. Husso made the initial save but Dylan Cozens was right in front. Cozens tapped the puck in for the 1-0 Sabres lead.

The Blues took advantage on their first of two power plays in the period. (The Sabres had three power plays in the first. If you hated 5 on 5, you loved this) Jordan Kyrou scored on a one time chance. David Perron passed the puck towards Ryan O’Reilly. The Sabres player bought it and went towards O’Reilly. O’Reilly just let the puck go through his legs straight to a wide open Kyrou. Boom game tied 1-1.

Kyrou wasn’t done there. Justin Faulk let a shot rip from the blue line. Kyrou was right there in the middle of the bodies and gave the puck just the tip. Sabres starter Dustin Tokarski had no time to react. Just hate to see that. 2-1 Blues at the end of the first. The Blues had a measly 6 shots on goal in the period. However comma they also had to kill of three penalties. (Also scored two goals on those six shots so...no harm no foul I guess?)

Second Period - The Sabres tied the game with around three and a half minutes gone in the period. Jealous of Jordan Kyrou’s deflection, Kyle Okposo tipped a puck in himself. 2-2.

Tage Thompson should be accustomed to not scoring in St. Louis. (He had all of three goals with the Blues) Nothing changed (at least in this period for him) after Husso goals all brick wall on a solid Thompson chance.

At the end of yet another Sabres power play the Blues actually created some offense. Brandon Saad acquired the puck and drove in on net. Saad had a wide open cage. Tokarski made a spectacular save. However the puck bounced right to Jake Walman. Walman did not miss the wide open net and gave the Blues a 3-2 lead heading into the locker room.

Third Period - This is what I get for making Tage Thompson didn’t score in St. Louis jokes. Thompson finally was able to solve Husso for his 21st goal of the year. (Not a typo) I don’t care if it is the lowly Sabres (They didn’t play like it tonight) you give a team 5...yes 5 power play chances..they’re bound to score on one of them. That’s exactly what happened here.

Moments later the Blues retook their lead for good. Jordan Kyrou waited to fire the puck on the Sabres goalie. The rebound came back out and Parayko bunted it out of midair into the net. Maybe bunting isn’t so bad after all? (Yes, yes it is. Never bunt hit dingers. Wrong sport)

Brayden Schenn recently became a father. So you know he had to score a goal tonight right? Big dad energy on this empty netter to finally end this one.

Blues go on to win this one 5-3 despite getting outshot 38-23 and again surrendering 5 power play chances to the Sabres. Next up for the Blues are the Blackhawks Sunday afternoon.

Not everything was great tonight for the Blues. Oskar Sundqvist was hurt in the first and never returned. They will evaluate tomorrow. Is Sunny made of glass?

#stlblues say Sundqvist has a lower body injury and will not return. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 26, 2022

Kyrou on chat with Berube: "Yeah it's kind of a little reset, get your mind back to where it needs to be to be at the top of your game and what you need to do that. For me, it's just moving my feet without the puck. That's the biggest part of my game and just competing."#stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 26, 2022

Jake Walman is me. I would definitely hurt myself celebrating.