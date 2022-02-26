Robert Thomas on track to set career-high point total

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas is on track to have the best season in his short four-year career. He has already reached a career-high in assists with 33, and is just three points away from setting a career-high total of 43 points.

The 2021-22 season has been a memorable one for Thomas so far. In the first seven games of the season, Thomas already had six points and was on pace for a 70 point season which would have nearly doubled his career-best point total.

After returning from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury he sustained in early December, he had three points in his first two games back in the lineup and was later named one of the Central Division’s finalists for the “last man in‘’ at this year’s NHL All-Star Game.

With 32 games left this season, it is pretty much guaranteed that Thomas will reach his 43 point total and also still may have a chance to reach that 70 point mark that was projected earlier this season.