Blues at Blackhawks GameDay Thread

It feels odd for the Blues and Blackhawks to be playing their last game of the season series already. Usually these sorts of games are reserved for April, and usually they have some meaning in the standings past the usual rivalry.

Oh, how the Hawks have fallen. The Blues could use these two points, absolutely. Chicago? There’s no chance of playoffs barring some disaster befalling a team above them in the standings. They’re playing because they have to. The rivalry is still there, but it’s not a bigger draw than the Hawks’ constant PR disasters this season.

A Sunday afternoon matinee that isn’t on a major NHL-rightsholder’s broadcast TV network? That’s a sign.

So unfortunately, only viewers in St. Louis and Chicago will get an opportunity to witness, regardless of the individual teams’ success, one of the great rivalries in hockey.

