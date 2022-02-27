Blues @ Blackhawks Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - The Blues had a few scoring chances in the period, but the game remained 0-0 through 20 minutes. Shots in the first were 12-8 in favor of the Blackhawks.

Second Period - The Blues were finally able to beat Marc-Andre Fleury with some beautiful passing from Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn. The play started when Ivan Barbashev kept the puck in the offensive zone. (Great keep in by the way) Kyrou collected the puck and passed it over to Schenn. Schenn then passed it back to Kyrou right in front of the net. Kyrou then tapped the puck in. That’s Kyrou’s 21st of the year. Will he hit 30?

Later in the period (with Vladimir Tarasenko taking the faceoff...)the Blues scored their second goal. The Blues gained control of the puck behind the net. Robert Thomas then found Pavel Buchnevich in front. Buchnevich just straight up wristed the puck past Fleury. Buchnevich now sits at 19 on the year. He’s on track for 20 and then some. Sammy Blais and a second. LMAO.

In the final moments of the second, the Blues scored another goal. This time of the power play variety. A Blackhawks player broke his stick and the Blues were able to make some cross ice passes. The puck finally ended up with David Perron. Perron then fired a shot beating known teammate and bestie Fleury for the 3-0 Blues lead. Perron has now also hit double digits in goals with 10.

Shots in the period 13-11 in favor of the Blues.

Third Period - David Perron beat his bestie for the second time giving the Blues a 4-0 lead. The Blues won the faceoff and the puck made its way down towards the goal line. Perron just took the puck and slammed it into the net. Fleury didn’t have the post completely protected though. The puck trickled on in for Perron’s 11th.

The Blues tried to give Perron the hat trick with a late power play chance but couldn’t convert. I haven’t been able to confirm if Perron’s arms are still attached after all the one timers he was able to rip off. I can confirm the Jordan Binnington shutout and the Blues 4-0 win. Next up for the Blues is the return of the Buch to New York.

Tweets to Read While I start Drinking -

Jordan Binnington had some kind words about MAF. For the love of god can someone please get him out of Chicago? Thanks.

Jordan Binnington on going up against Marc-André Fleury: "He's a legendary goalie. Some of the saves he was making tonight, I was on the other end watching, just shaking my head. It's cool being on the ice with him and competing against him."#stlblues pic.twitter.com/05SZZpt2f7 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) February 27, 2022

Also from Bally Sports...things you just love to hear in the opposing barn.

Blah blah blah weak schedule. Here’s the thing. Who cares if it’s a weak schedule? Take advantage of it like the Blues did in the last few games.

The Blues are eight seconds away from being on a 7-game winning streak.



They're 6-0-1, and they've scored 4-plus goals in each of their six wins.



Blues 4, Chicago 0

Blues 5, Buffalo 3

Blues 4, Philadelphia 1

Blues 6, Toronto 3

Blues 5, Ottawa 2

Blues 5, Chicago 1



Total: 29-10 — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 27, 2022

Nice.

That's a shutout for Jordan Binnington! Binner has two shutouts this season...both against the Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/1NO9uQHGtm — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 27, 2022

