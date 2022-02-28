Blues-Blackhawks rivalry reignites all over again

As the headline implies, the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks rivalry is one of the best rivalries in the NHL. Both teams have achieved success over the years, and the playoff atmosphere between the Midwestern rivals showcases the animosity, whether they play at Enterprise Center or United Center.



The Blues not only visited the Blackhawks on Feb. 27 for a Sunday matinee, but they also handed them a 4-0 shutout behind Jordan Binnington’s 30 saves. Binnington recorded his second shutout of the season and 10th shutout of his career.



Oh, and the real David Perron stood up on Sunday. Perron scored two goals, one on the power play. In case you missed it, he’s my favorite Blues player.



"We're rolling right now. We want to keep getting better."



Hear from David Perron, Jordan Binnington and Craig Berube following today's win in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/fGH9VScaG2 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 27, 2022



The Blues finished the regular-season series against the Blackhawks with a 3-0-1 record.



For Blues fans, this shutout was a big deal and woke up the Binnington haters. For Blackhawks fans, this loss was one to forget, like “on to the next.” For me, I was just excited to watch some good hockey on a Sunday afternoon without the NFL.



For the second straight season, I’ve been a Blues writer first and a Blues fan second. I know I sound like a broken record, but the Blues are a fun team to watch.



Who would’ve thought a big city girl would like a little big city team? I may not be accepted by Blues media members and fans, but I watch and cover the team with a passion.



Like I always say: “If you’re not interested in doing something, then you probably won’t do well in it.”



In a perfect world, all of the Blues media members and fans would accept me for who I am. But, in the meantime, I enjoy Blues hockey every chance I get.



I’ve never played ice hockey, and I’ve failed miserably at ice skating for highlight reels, but I’m human and I made mistakes. Falling in love with the Blues was the best mistake I’ve ever made.